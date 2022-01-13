CA board loses bid to restrict medical license of doctor accused of fatal hit-and-run

A Fresno County judge on Thursday denied a request by the Medical Board of California to restrict the medical license of accused fatal hit-and-run driver Dr. James Comazzi.

Comazzi, 68, is accused of hitting and killing Juliana Ramos of Reedley on Feb. 10 as she stopped and helped the victim of an accident on northbound Highway 99 near the Manning Avenue exit in Fresno County.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Comazzi’s home in Sonora where they found the vehicle involved in the crash. Comazzi was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail. He later was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Marianne Pansa, with the state Attorney General’s office, argued that Comazzi’s alleged actions that day displayed “egregious conduct” and Comazzi posed a “grave threat to the public.”

The cardiologist’s attorney Jeffrey Hammerschmidt opposed any restrictions on his client, saying he was being denied his rights to due process.

Judge James Kelley agreed, saying there are administrative remedies available to the medical board to suspend Comazzi’s ability to practice.

