In CA: California condors make a comeback; Christopher Columbus gets the boot

A statue depicting Italian navigator Christopher Columbus has left the California Capitol. And we learn more about who got federal loans for their businesses, and they include folks linked to lawmakers Devin Nunes and Nancy Pelosi. Plus, I love a good comeback story, so let's start with that.

It's Arlene Martínez with stories from up and down the coast this Tuesday.

But first, a man's racist remarks to an Asian family at a Carmel Valley restaurant sparked outrage, including from singer Kelly Clarkson.

In California brings you top stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Sign up here for M-F delivery right to your inbox.

After 50 years, California condors soar in Sequoia National Park

In this June 21, 2017, photo, a California condor takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur. More

At one time they were nearly extinct, but this spring, endangered California condors were spotted in Sequoia National Park for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The vultures were observed atop the towering granite dome of Moro Rock in late May, the National Park Service said Tuesday; others fitted with GPS transmitters were tracked flying around Giant Forest.

Condors, which are scavengers, almost died out in large part due to ingesting lead in the carcasses of animals shot by hunters.

In the early 1980s, all 22 birds remaining in the wild were trapped and brought into a captive-breeding program that began releasing condors into Southern California's Los Padres National Forest in 1992.

Today, there are about 340 birds in the wild.

Twentynine Palms' shooter; the Golden State Killer's deal; a plea to Newsom

A suspect was "cordoned off" at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, Calif., after reports of an active shooter on the base, according to Capt. Nicole Plymale on July 7. More

A Marine on Tuesday was transported to a Palm Springs hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound following reports of an "active shooter" at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The Golden State Killer pleaded guilty to everything he was charged with and admitted to crimes that had long passed the statute of limitations. Because of the latter, 87 living and willing victims will get the chance to share their trauma.

More than 60 state and local leaders, along with upwards of 100 advocacy groups, are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop transferring immigrants who have been released from jails and prisons to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Columbus has exited the building

A construction crew moves a 5-ton statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella to a flatbed truck at the west steps of the Capitol in downtown Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The statue was removed from the Capitol's rotunda, which was its home since 1883, two weeks after Legislature leaders announced it would come down. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP) More

Crews carried out a statue of Christopher Columbus from the center of the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday, roughly 137 years after it was first placed there.