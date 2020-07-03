In CA: In the city with the highest pay in the state, your house isn't likely to burn down

It's a battle to win hearts and minds in California, and Gov. Newsom and friends are ready to spend big to do it. And I'll tell you the story of the city that on average pays its employees the most of anywhere in the Golden State, a little place where there's one firefighter for every 4.2 residents.

But first, we were the envy of the country when it came to the coronavirus, what with our quick, aggressive responses and low caseload. Then, things changed. The Associated Press explored how California went from success story to cautionary tale.

State embarks on education campaign

Gov. Gavin Newsom again urged residents to use common sense and be on guard this Fourth of July weekend, to use masks and stay away from family/friend gatherings.

And he's putting a significant amount of money to drive home the mask message via a new public awareness campaign involving billboards, TV and radio ads in multiple languages.

They'll start in English and Spanish and will eventually extend to seven languages. Accompanying social media ads will focus on Black and Latino communities, which are being disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The new campaign is funded in part by Silicon Valley groups and philanthropists, including Tom Steyer, the head of Newsom’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.

Tulare County's coronavirus caseload doubled over the last two weeks, and hospital officials, straining to accommodate patients, urge people to stay home this weekend.

Santa Barbara County announced it's closing beaches starting tomorrow, following neighboring Ventura County, which followed neighboring Los Angeles County. Orange and San Diego counties have limited closures in effect.

More on the face mask front

Sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood will issue citations for not wearing a mask in public and it won't come cheap: $250 for the first offense + $50 in fees.

Monterey is also fining folks for failing to wear a mask, though the fine starts at $100.

Palm Springs implemented even stricter face mask requirements than Gov. Newsom, requiring people to wear them on sidewalks near businesses, while picking up food and while dining in (when employees approach) and any inside exercise activities.

Want to socialize? Get a social bubble

We’ve heard that COVID-19 social bubbles can help protect you and your family from infections. Now there’s research to back that up.

A study published last month in Nature suggests that we can still have social lives during the pandemic as long as we think a little bit about the groups we interact with —setting up a bubble now can be important to you and your community to slow infection rates.

The researchers modeled three concepts that “rely on less confinement and allow strategic social contact while still flattening the curve.”

The main takeaway? Make your bubble, then you and those in it stay there.

Remember these three things if you're leaving it:

Avoid close contact: Six feet is about two arms' length.

Wear a cloth face cover: The mask should cover your mouth and nose.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer: On the latter, at least 60% alcohol.

Jobs added in record numbers, biotech in LA and boxed wine

