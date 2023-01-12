Cañon City man accused of killing father as he slept: Arrest documents

Jan. 11—A Cañon City man faces a first-degree murder charge after reportedly admitting to fatally shooting his father as the elder man slept last Friday, according to arrest documents.

Joseph Tippet, 36, is accused of killing his father, William, after his wife, Christina Haseman, fled the residence to avoid "a domestic violence situation," the affidavit states.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Tippet's home at 475 Raynolds Ave. at about 11:15 p.m. Friday after Haseman called police to report that Tippet had left her a voicemail stating he had killed his father with a gun, officials said. Haseman added that the two men should be the only ones in the residence, and there were two known handguns in the house.

When officers arrived at the home, they tried calling Tippet's cellphone, but when they identified themselves as law enforcement, he hung up, according to the arrest papers. They tried "approximately nine more times," but all subsequent calls went to voicemail.

A detective then called Haseman, who told them she'd left the home earlier that afternoon to get away from Tippet and had refused to answer multiple calls from him. Tippet left several voicemails, including one in which he said, "I shot my dad."

SWAT officers entered the home at about 10 p.m. and found William Tippet's body in a bed located in the dining room, police said. The older man had two apparent gunshot wounds in the back of his head. Officers found blood droplets throughout the house, but Tippet wasn't there.

In an interview with police, Haseman said she and Tippet had gotten into an argument that turned physical, with Tippet striking her and pulling her hair before she left the house.

Police found Tippet later that night and took him to a nearby hospital for a cut on his hand, which he said he sustained when he punched a mirror. During their search of the house, officers found a broken mirror in the bedroom Tippet and Haseman shared.

The following morning, Tippet admitted to police that he had assaulted his wife during an argument and that he shot William twice in the back of the head as the older man slept. He said he killed William because he "was not a good dad and was an absentee father." Tippet also claimed that his father once made sexual advances toward Haseman. William had been living with Tippet for about two years, according to the affidavit.

Police later found Tippet's cellphone — which he said he discarded so he couldn't be tracked — and his vehicle, which had blood stains and a semi-automatic pistol inside.