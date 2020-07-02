In CA: Consumer Privacy Act goes into full effect and much of the state shuts back down

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shuts down indoor business activities through most of the state amid spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Newsom orders most indoor business activities to close across much of the state as coronavirus cases continue a swift ascent. And let's revisit the nation's most comprehensive data privacy law that went into effect in the Golden State on Jan. 1, but now, can actually be enforced.

Shutting back down as cases climb back up

To help stifle an alarmingly fast-growing number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered a variety of indoor activities to shut down across 19 counties.

The list includes restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms. The order became effective immediately to get ahead of Fourth of July crowds and will be in place for at least three weeks.

More than 70% of the state's population lives in the impacted counties.

“This doesn’t mean restaurants shut down,” Newsom said. “It means we’re trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

But outside spots too are closing across California. State beach parking facilities will close in SoCal and the Bay Area, and so will accompanying beaches in counties where local officials have ordered closures.

Ventura County will close all of its beaches starting at 5 a.m. Friday, following the lead of neighboring Los Angeles County, which earlier this week announced it's doing the same.

Want to carry on like normal? There's a strike team for that

Newsom urged residents and business owners to comply with the state mandates to close and to wear masks if they went out. He said he "deeply" respected people's liberties but a person's actions impacted those around them.

Holiday gatherings should be avoided, he said, and the threat is far from over: "Please do not take your guard down."

But should you want to open anyway, there will be ramifications, Newsom said. "Strike teams" will target non-compliant workplaces, especially if there have been abuses or complaints in the past.

The effort will start with education but could include regulatory and fiscal penalties, he said, including a $2.5 billion state allocation to counties that could be held back if they don't comply with health directives.

A man who went to a June party in Riverside County later posted on Facebook he regretted going. A day later, he died from COVID-19.

Transferring the virus, eviction protections, a UCB suit and ignored complaints

A coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison stemmed from prisoners brought in from Chino. Then, San Quentin inmates transferred the disease to a rural NorCal community.