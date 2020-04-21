In CA: Coronavirus rules loosen, but not fast enough for some

Golf courses and hiking trails reopen, but protestors want LOTS more things open. And tech companies help ensure California's non-wired students — estimated to be 20% of them — stay plugged into school. Plus: The country's largest pension system was underfunded before the economic collapse, anow its troubles will only get worse.

More families of those killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful-death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

Traffic accidents and crash-related injuries/deaths have gone down by half since March 20, a report by the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis found. That has saved the state $40 million per day, or roughly $1 billion since sheltering-in-place began.

Also down by half since we hunkered down, visits to the state's community health clinics, troubling for funding and the vulnerable patients who get care through them.

A pastor and a rabbi threaten to sue the County of Ventura if it doesn't rescind portions of its stay-at-home order, saying it violates their First Amendment right to practice religion and hold in-person services.

You've probably seen different models predicting how many cases of coronavirus we'll have, when deaths will peak and more. Here's what experts use to build them.

Opponents of the state's shelter-in-place orders held rallies Monday in Sacramento and Newport Beach. Several other cities held similar protests over the weekend.

Finding out how many of us may already have antibodies to fight the coronavirus is key to reopening the country. Now we just need tests to figure that out.

Findings from an antibodies study of 863 adults in Los Angeles County suggest the coronavirus may be far more widespread than originally known, and have a much lower fatality rate.

Apple, Google, Microsoft and others donate tech to students without it

Ivonee Carrion (left) and Jake Finch, both with the Simi Valley Unified School District, put laptops in plastic bags before giving them to students inside their cars Thursday, April 2, 2020. More

Jennifer Siebel Newsom has four children at home under the age of 10, two of whom have what she called learning differences. Distance learning has been a "real challenge at best," she said.

But her children can learn with a full belly and in a safe home. They also have access to wi-fi and laptops, something one in five children in the state lack, California's first lady said during Monday's midday coronavirus news briefing.

To help bridge that gap, major tech companies are donating thousands of devices to students across the state. Those include 100,000 air cards from Google, 10,000 Apple iPads and 70,000 laptops from Microsoft, Lenovo, Google and others.

Also during the briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided updates regarding the race and ethnicity of people with coronavirus in the state.

Most notably, African Americans — who make up 6.5% of the population — saw nearly 12% of the deaths from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are starting to ask questions about how Newsom's administration is spending billions to fight coronavirus. A budget revise is due by mid-May, and the fiscal picture is not pretty.

Workers on the front lines

Costco, Sam's Club, Big Lots, other retailers and restaurants are offering special discounts, freebies and other perks to first responders and health care workers.

To farmworkers, grocery store workers, nurses, single moms-turned teachers and others, a coastal community says thank you via a virtual gratitude wall.