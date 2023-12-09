More than three years after the death of basketball star, Kobe Bryant, fans continue finding creative ways to honor his legacy.

A California couple used their own special technology to print a 115-foot by 92-foot Kobe Bryant mural on grass using only air. The image features Bryant in his Los Angeles Lakers jersey holding a basketball.

Using a lawn mower, the grass image was printed at a park in Pleasanton using AirPrint technology from the couple’s company, New Ground Technology, which gently bends the grass towards or away from the viewer to make the dark and light contrast to create the grass imagery.

According to USA Today, Kelli Pearson created the design by using several pictures of Bryant, and her husband, Pete Davis, loaded the image into a specialized lawn mower as he brought it to life.

CA couple prints Kobe Bryant grass mural using only air (New Ground Technology)

The couple posted a video of the image creation process on their company’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“This tragedy came as a huge surprise,” Pearson told CNN. “He was an amazing person, amazing family man and an amazing athlete. Fortunately, we have this technology that allows us to do this huge tribute.”

The image, which took one hour to print, will last two to three days as the grass begins to stand back up to its natural position.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020 in Calabasas.

