Some CA DAs trying introduce measure to combat Prop 47 issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A handful of district attorneys around the state are trying to add a measure to the November ballot in response to retail theft, homelessness, and drug addiction in California.

The California District Attorneys Association said the measure will address some of the problems they say are associated with Prop 47.

That proposition makes it so some non-violent property crimes turn into misdemeanors, as long as the value of goods stolen does not exceed $950.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno says that is something criminals are keeping in mind.

Christopher Aguilar is the owner of Pro-Image Sports in Fresno’s River Park. He said he was a victim of retail theft twice.

Most recently during the holidays, Aguilar shared images of his windows shattered.

“They took a lot of jerseys and some hats. You know, a good amount of jerseys and a few hats there. They attempted to take our register,” said Aguilar. “But I mean, they quickly found that, you know, there was nothing in it overnight and they just left it there.”

Aguilar and others in the community are one of many in Fresno who have noticed a rise in retail theft.

“What about the safety of the community when these people are going in and doing these things and the people around them now are feeling like they have to worry about their own safety,” said Madera resident Jason Slayton.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno and other DAs are trying to fix what they say is a problem with Prop 47. It would be done with an initiative called “The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act.”

Moreno said this measure helps fix some problems caused by Prop 47. Prop 47 is a law voters enacted in 2014 that made any retail theft under $950 a misdemeanor and also reduced many drug offenses.

“And the point is they’re doing the math. they know how much they’re stealing and they’re keeping it under that amount,” said Moreno. “And these are repeat, multiple theft offenders. So what we’re going to do with this law is give us the ability to aggregate or put together those thefts.”

The California District Attorneys Association is introducing this measure. Moreno said district attorneys across California are on board, and said the public needs to get involved.

“If people want to support it, they can go to see casafecommunities.com and donate money. And that’s what we need. This is your chance,” said Moreno. “If you’re tired of your friends moving away, if you’re tired of having your stuff stolen and not being able to do something, if you’re tired of homeless people panhandling you at intersections, this is a start back in the right direction towards saving our state.”

Aguilar hopes for solutions as he fears there will be a third time someone breaks into his store.

“We have insurance and all, but you mean it hurts a lot more than just, you know, them stealing some product,” said Aguilar.

