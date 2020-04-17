In CA: The deadliest 24 hours, but for workers still out there, there is some relief

Food workers are now guaranteed sick leave, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on the heels of the deadliest day yet for the Golden State. And plasma may help combat the pandemic, and one of its biggest cheerleaders is a woman widowed by COVID-19. Plus, love remains all around us, and we find it in the most unique ways, as these stories may remind us.

It's Arlene Martínez, with news for Thursday.

But first, what will a post-coronavirus world look like? "The world remade by COVID-19" report explores four scenarios.

Prediction: The worst drought in 1,200 years

A warning buoy sits on the dry, cracked bed of Lake Mendocino on Feb. 4, 2014, near Ukiah, Calif. Megadroughts could plague much of the USA because of climate change, according to a study. More

Fueled in part by human-caused climate change, a “megadrought” appears to be emerging in the western U.S., a study published Thursday suggests.

In fact, the nearly-20-year drought is almost as bad or worse than any in the past 1,200 years, scientists say.

Megadroughts – defined as intense droughts that last for decades or longer – once plagued the Desert Southwest. Thanks to global warming, an especially fierce one appears to be coming back.

"We now have enough observations of current drought and tree-ring records of past drought to say that we're on the same trajectory as the worst prehistoric droughts," said study lead author A. Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at Columbia University, in a statement.

The study covers an area stretching across nine U.S. states from Oregon and Montana down through California, New Mexico and part of northern Mexico.

Bribes, ventilators + other headlines

Los Angeles City Hall building is illuminated blue in downtown Los Angeles on April 9, 2020. More

A developer wanted easy approval for a 20-story residential tower in downtown L.A., so the company arranged for an elected official to get a $500,000 bribe. Court documents didn't name the city council member, but the L.A. Times figured it out.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company delivered 100 ventilators in Los Angeles County. Uh, we didn't get them, L.A. officials say.

After 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco's largest homeless shelter, fissures emerged between the mayor and other elected officials when it comes to how to best handle the vulnerable population.

Immigrant groups are suing to get ICE to stop posing as police officers, arguing such acts violate Fourth Amendment protections against "unreasonable search and seizures."

'You are not disposable'

Casa Mendoza server Selenia Mendez gives a customer their take out food inside the restaurant in La Quinta, Calif., on April 10, 2020. Casa Mendoza has been in business in the La Quinta cove for six years. More

Food sector workers — from farmers to delivery drivers — will now be granted at least two weeks of paid sick leave, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily briefing on Thursday.