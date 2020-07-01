In CA: A Fourth of July to remember (but not because you did anything cool and fun)

People don masks while walking along Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs over the weekend. Health officials ordered bars shut down again, effective Tuesday, as cases of coronavirus spiked.

More restrictions heading our way, governor says

Last weekend, friends got together to celebrate a bachelorette party in Palm Springs. On Tuesday, bars that don't serve food were ordered to shut down again. More

Gov. Gavin Newsom said to expect more restrictions ahead of the Fourth of July long weekend, following new tallies that show soaring numbers of coronavirus cases and as California surpasses 6,000 deaths.

What's especially troubling is the uptick in hospitalizations — 43% over the last two weeks.

Newsom is planning to announce the specifics on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Newsom ordered bars in seven counties to close, with Riverside County among those later joining the closures. Other states are doing the same thing, prompting "Bar Lives Matter" to trend on Twitter. 🤔

“The framework for us is this: If you're not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will,” Newsom said, adding the state will be “a little bit more aggressive as it relates to guidelines on Fourth of July.”

California's not the only place hitting the brakes on reopening — 16 other states are too.

Homeless housing: An update

Newsom on Monday signed the final 2020-21 budget that raises taxes on some businesses, adds billions in new debt and cuts pay to state workers by 10%.

It also included an additional $1.3 billion to cities and counties to support homeless individuals, Newsom said during his briefing Tuesday. Of that, $550 million is for the acquisition of residential units and it provides $350 million to counties for wraparound social services.

Newsom also gave an update on Project Roomkey, which launched in April and is now called Project HomeKey to reflect its change in mission.

Newsom has secured 15,679 hotel rooms and served an estimated 14,200 people. He touted an occupancy rate of 85% for the hotel and motel rooms that had been secured to provide short-term sheltering for vulnerable homeless residents.

Gone without a trace, a questionable transfer and the cost of that test

A screen displays the mugshots of those arrested on the suspicion of murder of victims Jonathan Reynosa and Audrey Moran during a Sheriff's Department press conference in Palm Desert, June 30, 2020. More

A young couple from the Coachella Valley mysteriously vanished more than three years ago. This week, three men were charged with their murder.

Nearly three in 10 inmates at San Quentin State Prison have the coronavirus. Gov. Newsom said the cause of the outbreak is under investigation, but he pointed to a transfer of 100 prisoners from Chino.

You should not be charged any cost-sharing for a coronavirus test; on this, federal law is clear. But there are loopholes, as this essential worker found out after she was billed $1,840 for trying to find out if she had the virus.