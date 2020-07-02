CA Global Partners Inc. Further Expands its Presence in the EMEA Region with the Appointment of Dan Main as Director of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners Inc. (CAGP) - A global leader in asset management and capital recovery, further expands its presence in the EMEA region with the appointment of Dan Main as Director of Business Development.

Adam Alexander, CEO of CA Global Partners Inc. commented: "The appointment of Dan Main to lead our continued expansion and development in the EMEA region marks another big milestone for CAGP, and our wider group of companies. Over the last five years we have invested heavily in finding and recruiting the right personnel, and developing the right infrastructure, to drive the significant and continued growth we have experienced. We are excited to have Dan join the team to successfully implement the next stage of our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

Dan brings over 15 years-experience to the CAGP team, having previously worked in senior management roles at Liquidity Services, Inc. Throughout Dan's career he has worked on a number of high-profile asset management and recovery cases including the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, ITV, Bloomberg, Richmond Film Services, Prime Equip Solutions, as well as numerous mining and construction projects across Europe and North America.

David Brindley, European Managing Partner of CA Global Partners Inc. commented: "We are delighted to welcome Dan to the EMEA team. His wealth of industry and asset experience will further strengthen our team where he will add significant value. Aside from his clear remit within the UK and Europe, Dan will be supporting some of our global initiatives by playing an active role within our technology division".

For 25 years CA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction manufacturing and wholesale distribution to food and beverage healthcare and consumer products CA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return.

