But first, Thursday's high of 62 tied a record set April 9, 1965, for the coldest Palm Springs area day. In Los Padres National Forest, more than seven inches of rain fell, bringing what had been an unusually dry season to a nearly normal rain year.

Don't give in to temptation and gather, state officials say

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly talks about the effect of social distancing efforts in the state during a Friday news briefing. More

It's Good Friday, which for many people starts off a long weekend that culminates in a big family gathering on Sunday. Don't do it, state officials warned repeatedly during Friday's news briefing on COVID-19.

Numbers are tracking well below the worst-case projections when it comes to coronavirus hospitalizations, which correlates to data showing drops in movement, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

“The difference between what we’re seeing today in our hospitals may not be that much different than where we are going to peak in the many weeks to come," Ghaly said during the briefing, adding that if Californians continue to stay at home and physically distance when out, the curve won't shift to exceed hospital capacity.

Also Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the USNS Mercy will, along with seven other sites, offer spaces for non-coronavirus patients from nursing homes and facilities.

There are 1,266 individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus throughout California's 1,224 skilled nursing facilities, Newsom said. The state is also working with FEMA to help deliver meals to more than a million seniors here isolating, he said.

There have been 541 deaths from the coronavirus, including 49 since Thursday, Newsom said.

Other coronavirus headlines:

Ventura County health officials ban gatherings of more than two people (with exceptions for families and funerals, for instance).

Los Angeles County health officials extended the stay-at-home order through at least May 15. Even with social distancing, up to 30% of residents could be infected by midsummer if people don't reduce outside contact even further, officials said.

At the federal level, President Trump said he plans to announce early next week a task force to determine how soon the country can "reopen."

Worries grow: A new poll shows over a quarter, 27.3%, of Californians report declining mental health over the past week. Women are more likely to be impacted, it shows.

As California mulls fishing restrictions, Oregon plans to ban Golden Staters (and other non-residents) from fishing and hunting in its territory.

Dispatches from the front lines

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kimberly Wyss, from Ventura, dons surgical gloves aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy on March 29. More

Meet Ventura County's Kimberly Wyss, one of the hospital corps members aboard the Mercy.

They are taking precautions in the fields, but many farmworkers here on a temporary visa live in unsanitary, overcrowded conditions, the perfect recipe for an outbreak during a pandemic.