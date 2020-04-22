In CA: Helping each other, the planet and hopefully, small businesses

Giving back just got easier, after the state unveils a new web site aimed at connecting willing volunteers with badly needed help. And small businesses get more financial aid after the fund quickly depleted. Plus, I talk to the head of the California State Parks Foundation about Earth Day, which celebrates 50 years of honoring Mother Nature.

It's Arlene Martínez, with Tuesday's news.

But first, just in time for Mother's Day, our favorite Golden State chocolatier is back. Darn right I'm talking about See's Candies. You might remember it shut down last month for only the second time in its history (the other was during World War II). So ... hint, hint everyone in my family.

Let's start with some quick headlines:

Leader of the pack: California once again had the nation's most polluted cities on the American Lung Association's "State of the Air," with Los Angeles and Visalia topping the list for smog and Bakersfield and Fresno on top for soot pollution.

L.A.'s garment industry has shifted from clothing to protective gear. What's not changing is the sub-minimum-wage pay and poor conditions workers have long faced.

The state Department of Public Health releases guidelines for how to prioritize patients in the event an outbreak overwhelms hospitals. See the full report here.

A “Reopen California Freedom Rally” is scheduled for Thursday in Victorville. The Facebook group organizing it calls for the state to open the economy by late April to help save small businesses.

In Santa Barbara County, Latinos have a disproportionately higher number of cases compared to their percentage of the population.

Dip your toes in the sand but don't stay, officials in Ventura County decide in opening up some beaches and parks.

Helping small businesses, one large public company at a time

An investigation by The Associated Press found that the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to provide small businesses with access to cash to support their employees, also provided hundreds of millions of dollars to large publicly traded companies.

Companies with thousands of employees, past penalties from government investigations and risks of financial failure even before the coronavirus walloped the economy were among those receiving millions of dollars from a relief fund that Congress created to help small businesses through the crisis, an Associated Press investigation found.

A San Jose software company was among the at-least 75 publicly traded companies set to receive a combined $300 million in low-interest, taxpayer-backed loans.

On the bright side, the Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that includes $320 billion more in loans to small businesses.

Several communities, including La Quinta, are creating small business assistance programs of their own.

Distance (non) learning, restaurants and a new coronavirus symptom emerges

During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are limited to carry-out and delivery service only.

In lieu of wading through bulky, inept technology and coursework they struggle to fit in between jobs, some families call it quits, weeks before the academic year ends.

Some restaurants work to stay open despite risks, knowing that if they close, there may be no re-opening.

"COVID toes" join the list of symptoms some coronavirus patients exhibit, even if it's their only symptom.

Californians, join the state's new volunteer corps