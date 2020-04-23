In CA: A hunt for coronavirus cases in the Golden State

As California continues to hunker down under shelter-in-place orders, state officials work to substantially increase testing.

Figuring out how many people have been exposed to the coronavirus is inextricably linked to when the state reopens. And another guilty plea in the "Varsity Blues" scandal brings the total so far to 33. Plus, don't miss animals enjoying city adventures as us humans #stayinside.

It's Arlene Martínez, with news on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

But first, Stagecoach isn't happening this weekend as scheduled. Here's how to listen to the country music festival, dubbed "Stagecouch," online. Guy Fieri will be there.

And since it's Earth Day, can we talk expiration dates? Not having to waste some of the 6 million tons of food Californians throw out each year could go a long way in helping the planet and in a time of pandemic, reduce our trips to the store. Let's eat!

Stay safe and informed with news and resources from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond: Sign up for In California today (it's free!).

Just how many COVID-19 cases are in the Golden State, anyway?

Volunteers drove up to testing sites in Los Angeles County. More

We're still far from knowing just how many people may be symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. This matters because when you're trying to figure out the virus's fatality rate, you need to know deaths as a percentage of total cases.

But in the Golden State, 86 new testing sites could help get experts closer to answering that question.

They'll be located in "testing deserts," or communities that may struggle to access COVID-19 tests, including rural and remote areas, and urban neighborhoods with high populations of black and Latino residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his midday briefing on Wednesday.

Newsom didn't specify the exact locations or when they would open but reiterated the state would not get back no normal until testing, tracing and isolating hot spots are all possible. This is part of that effort. Also:

A 57-year-old Santa Clara County woman is the first person believed to have died from the coronavirus in the United States. She died Feb. 6, more than three weeks earlier than what we thought had been the first death.

County officials said it appears to be a case of community transmission, meaning there's no clear source of exposure, like travel.

A person's race, income and ZIP code can influence whether someone survives the coronavirus: “Most epidemics are guided missiles attacking those who are poor, disenfranchised and have underlying health problems,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Protests, crime, Trump's claims and a trumpet player cited for violating state orders

Thousands of people in the Bay Area have gotten verbal or written warnings from authorities for violating shelter-in-place orders. More

The CHP won't grant opponents of the shelter-in-place orders any more permits for future protests after one earlier this week violated social distancing guidelines.

Crime has dropped significantly in recent weeks, except for when it comes to domestic violence, an analysis of Los Angeles and four other major cities indicates.

President Trump says there are plenty of coronavirus tests. Several governors say testing supplies are scarce or nonexistent. We fact check the president's claim (it's false).