CA lawmakers call for constitutional convention on gun control
California lawmakers this week initiated what experts say could be a long and likely impossible process of amending the U.S. Constitution to include a series of gun restrictions, a push first proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this summer. State Sen. Aisha Wahab, D-Fremont, filed SJR7, a joint resolution that marks the first step toward the effort, which calls on Congress to convene a constitutional convention among states to add a new amendment on gun control. The proposed amendment would raise the nation's minimum age to buy a gun to 21, mandate universal background checks, require a waiting period for gun purchases and prohibit civilian purchases of assault rifles.