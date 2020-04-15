In CA: 'Let's not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early' + track your virus $

Here's the tl;dr version of today's presser with Gov. Gavin Newsom: We won't be anywhere near normal anytime soon. And draw hope from stories of recovery from the coronavirus, even as the road back may be agonizing. Plus, what a T-rex can tell us about social distancing.

It's Arlene Martínez with news for Tuesday.

But first, you're drinking more, so California's craft beer brewers are seeing a ... 43% drop in sales since shelter-in-place orders went into effect? Yes, it's true, because most people are grabbing their brewskies from the grocery store, where most breweries aren't.

No date, but here are 6 things that need to get settled before Cali reopens

Those hoping for a date on when social distancing orders will be lifted may have been disappointed to hear Gov. Gavin Newsom during his Tuesday briefing offer no specific target.

What he laid out instead were six things the state is getting into place before some aspects of life return to normal. The keyword here is some — it could be months before people should leave home without a face covering and even longer before mass gatherings (like sports or the theater) can happen, he said.

“I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Newsom said. “Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early.”

In two weeks, Newsom said he and his team will reevaluate the timeline, based on six measurements: The ability to monitor and track potential cases; prevent infection for those most at risk; increase surge capacity in hospitals; develop therapeutics; ensure businesses, schools and child care facilities can physically distance; and be able to put back into place stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 22,431 confirmed cases statewide and the trend of flattening the curve continued. More than 730 people have died from complications related to the virus, Newsom said.

San Francisco's Chronicle tracker shows a higher toll: 25,367 cases, 766 deaths.

At least when it comes to herd immunity, we're nowhere close, a Stanford doctor says.

One expert thinks events won't return until fall 2021. That means Coachella, set for October, is highly unlikely.

An estimated 1 million Californians don't have access to clean drinking water, but finding bottled water remains a challenge.

Gas drops to under $2, food distributions, family walks, drive-by birthdays: Your lives in the Golden State today, in photos.

Is your money on the way yet? And TikTok the day/night away

Parents are increasingly joining their younger families onto TikTok.

Bookmark this: The IRS is expected to release a tool on Wednesday to let you track your stimulus check — where it's at, when it's coming — at IRS.gov/eip. That's if you're not one of the expected 80 million people to have it by the time the site is live.

Speaking of that $2 trillion stimulus package, big airlines + Amtrak won big.

You're bringing your parents onto TikTok. And we're all watching.

That social media we're concerned our children are consuming too much? It could be helping them come out of this better than the rest of us.

'I want people to know that you can survive this thing'