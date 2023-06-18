CA man sentenced to probation for assaulting women on flight to Boston, U.S. Attorney’s Office says

BOSTON – A California man who pleaded guilty in March to assaulting two women aboard a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston last year has been sentenced to one year of probation, authorities said.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, of Modesto, Cal., was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Paul Levenson to one year of probation, with the first six months to be served in home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement late Friday.

On March 20, Dhillon pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S.

Prosecutors said that during an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston on May 31, 2022, Dhillon “engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two female passengers sitting next to him.”

“The first victim reported that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The first victim called for help and stated out loud, ‘this man just groped me.’”

The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, “reported that Dhillon reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Flight crew members then intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the remainder of the flight, and Dhillon was immediately taken into custody when the flight arrived in Boston, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW