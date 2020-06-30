In CA: 'People don't social distance well after a couple drinks': More bars shut down

It's Arlene Martínez, back from furlough and ready to jumpstart your "COVID-19 cases are soaring so keep those masks handy" week.

But first, the Starbucks barista in San Diego who refused to serve a customer without a face covering has racked up over $90,000 in tips. Donors found out about him via the customer's outraged Facebook post intended to shame him.

In California brings you top stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

Bars ordered to close in Riverside County, where ICU occupancy rate hits 99%

Patrons at The Hair of the Dog enjoy a drink after the bars reopened in Palm Springs, June 12, 2020. More

A surge of cases in Riverside County has translated into 99% of intensive care beds being occupied — a 19% increase over the last two weeks. That means there are just five empty ICU beds remaining countywide.

So health officials are preparing to implement their surge plan, which means converting hospital beds to ICU beds. Of the 380 ICU patients in Riverside County, 28% are confirmed COVID-19 patients.

As cases of the coronavirus spike, health officials order bars to close Tuesday: “People don’t social distance well after a couple drinks."

Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare counties are also under a mandatory bar closure order.

Citing profitability and safety concerns, some Coachella Valley businesses never reopened.

In neighboring L.A. County, officials confirmed 22 new coronavirus-related deaths and 2,903 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest single-day totals since the pandemic hit the U.S.

'Guilty.' 'I admit.'

Former police officer Joseph DeAngelo, dubbed the "Golden State Killer," pleaded guilty to killing 13 people during a decades-long crime spree of terror that spanned Ventura, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Contra Costa, Orange, San Joaquin, Yolo, Alameda and Stanislaus counties.

Bribes, masks and NASA on Native America pictographs

Santa Susana Field Lab More

LA City Councilman José Huizar allegedly received $1.5 million in cash and other benefits from developers to help get their projects approved. LA Mag went through the 116-page affidavit: Here are some of the scandalous, made-for-TV highlights.

A woman who refused to wear a mask at Trader Joe's in North Hollywood yelled "Democratic pigs" and profanities as she was escorted from the store. We fact-checked her and others' claims that masks cause breathing problems. In short, no.

NASA wants the sprawling Santa Susana Field Laboratory deemed a cultural site to protect ancient Native American pictographs. Some San Fernando Valley residents see it as a ploy by NASA to avoid spending $500 million to clean up decades of nuclear and other hazardous waste.

In cramped living spaces, heightened COVID risks