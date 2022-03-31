California reparations plan advances movement, advocates say

RUSS BYNUM and COREY WILLIAMS
·7 min read

DETROIT (AP) — In the long debate over whether Black Americans should be granted reparations for the atrocity and injustices of slavery and racism, California took a big step this week toward becoming the first U.S. state to make some form of restitution a reality.

The state's reparations task force tackled the divisive issue of which Black residents should be eligible — it narrowly decided in favor of limiting compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century.

Whether Tuesday's vote by the task force spurs other states and cities to advance their own proposals, and whether they adopt California’s still controversial standard for who would benefit, remains to be seen. Some veteran reparations advocates disagree strongly with proposals to limiting eligibility to only Black people who can prove they have enslaved ancestors, while excluding those who cannot and leaving out victims of other historic injustices, such as redlining and mass incarceration.

Still, one advocate noted California's move is a step that could lend momentum to stalled reparation proposals elsewhere in the U.S.

“It’s precipitated a debate and it will influence communities,” said Ron Daniels, president of The Institute of the Black World 21st Century and administrator of the National African American Reparations Commission, an advocacy group of scholars and activists.

As to whether others will adopt the same approach to eligibility, Daniels said: “That’s to be decided. ... We think that ultimately a more expansive definition will prevail.”

The commission headed by Daniels has taken a position that limiting reparations to slave descendants, or to Americans whose ancestors were free Blacks living during the time of slavery, ignores the effects of racism that persisted for more than a century after emancipation.

“There are always going to be criteria” for reparations, Daniels said. “The problem is the harms have been so gross that almost no Black person is not eligible in some form or another.”

Although there is still debate among historians about when exactly the practice began, chattel slavery in what would become the U.S. dates back to 1619 when about 20 enslaved Africans were brought to Jamestown, Virginia — then a British colony. Over the next two centuries, more than 300,000 men, women and children were forcibly taken from Africa to work on plantations in southern colonies and later the Southern states, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, a project funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and maintained by Rice University.

Slavery in the U.S. officially ended in 1865 with the ratification of the 13th Amendment. Union Army General William Sherman promised compensation to freed slaves in the form of land and mules to farm it — hence the phrase “40 acres and a mule” — after the North’s victory over the South in the Civil War. But President Andrew Johnson took away the offer.

More than 120 years later, then-Rep. John Conyers, a Detroit Democrat, first introduced H.R. 40, a bill that would create a federal commission to study reparations and make proposals. Conyers reintroduced it in every congressional session until he resigned in 2017. As a candidate, President Joe Biden said he supported creating the commission, but has yet to formally back it as commander-in-chief. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, is currently the lead sponsor of the House bill.

Getting governmental leaders to openly consider slavery reparations has been daunting and taken decades. But progress has been made at both the state and local levels, particularly since the national reckoning on racial injustice that was sparked after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

In Michigan, legislative proposals submitted earlier this year in the House of Representatives call for $1.5 billion in federal dollars to be placed in a racial equity and reparations fund within the state’s treasury. The funds would be issued to various state departments and agencies to provide grants, loans and other economic assistance for businesses and economic developments that promote the Black community.

The bills have yet to receive a hearing in the House.

Last year, Evanston, Illinois, — the first U.S. city to find a source of funding for reparations — began giving eligible Black residents $25,000 housing grants for down payments, repairs or existing mortgages. The program is meant to atone for the history of racial redlining and housing discrimination. Recipients were selected randomly from among the applicants, Black residents who lived in the city between 1919 and 1969.

And in Providence, Rhode Island, the mayor announced a city commission on reparations in February that will look to atone for the city’s role in slavery and systemic racism, as well as the mistreatment of Native Americans.

For Anita Belle, a grassroots activist in Detroit, where residents in the mostly Black city voted in November to create a city reparations commission, getting to this point in the pursuit of reparations is cause for celebration. But what happens next is worrisome, especially when it comes to who gets what and how much, she said.

“I am happy for all of us who have been doing the groundwork for all these years,” said Belle, founder of the Reparations Labor Union. "We are somewhat afraid that these people who have jumped on the bandwagon are actually there to sabotage it and make reparations $12.62, if that. There will be those saboteurs — people who look like us, but have hidden agendas.”

“You have some of that fear in California where the scope for reparations was narrowed to the people who can prove they were enslaved,” she added. “The people of California will be like ‘why am I paying reparations for someone who was enslaved in Mississippi?’"

In California, the task force is taking the next step with economists to determine the cost of compensating more than 2 million Black residents, although all of them would not be eligible. Following slavery abolition, Black migration to California happened primarily in the immediate decades after World War II, with newly arrived African Americans settling in cities like Oakland, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Black population there rose from just under a half-million residents, or 4.4% of the population, in 1950 to 1.4 million residents, or 7% of the population, by 1970. Decades later, the 2020 census recorded 2.1 million Black residents in California, or about 5.3% of the state’s population.

While proposals and who would be eligible appear to vary, they still are types of reparations, according to Rashawn Ray, senior fellow of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution.

“California chose to focus on enslavement of Black people,” Ray said. “In Evanston, it’s redlining and housing segregation. Both are issues that need restitution to them based on what the wrong is.”

But, Ray added, “Federal reparations — without a doubt and hands-down — that’s what we need. What is happening in California should be happening in Congress."

As a former alderman for the city of Evanston, Illinois, and a longtime reparations advocate, Robin Rue Simmons said reaching consensus on eligibility can be tough because policymakers should be as expansive and inclusive as possible, while also identifying specific harms that they’re seeking to address.

The big step taken by California could help spur action on reparations proposals in other cities and states, Simmons said, and perhaps add pressure for the federal government to act, which she sees as critical.

She doesn’t expect California’s lineage-based eligibility standard to become the norm.

“I don’t think any community should think that another has figured it out for them,” Simmons said, “because every community is going to have their own priorities and their specific history.”

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Ga. AP writers Janie Har in San Francisco and Michael Schneider in Orlando contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • California panel OKs reparations limit for slave descendants

    California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has decided to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century, narrowly rejecting a proposal to include all Black people regardless of lineage. Near the end, the Rev. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and vice chair of the task force, pleaded with the commission to move ahead with a clear definition of who would be eligible for restitution. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan, with a mission to study the institution of slavery and its harms and to educate the public about its findings.

  • REPARATIONS DEBATE: California To Limit Reparations To Slave Descendants

    California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has decided to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century.

  • California task force on reparations votes to limit eligibility

    California's task force on reparations voted 5-4 on Tuesday to limit state compensation to Black Americans whose ancestors were free or enslaved Black people in the U.S. in the 1800s, AP reported.Why it matters: California's task force to consider reparations for Black Americans was created in 2020 and is the first such panel in the nation, with the potential to shape reparations discussions in other parts of the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • FACTBOX - What has changed in Hungary during Orban's 12-year rule

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party face their first closely-contested election on April 3 after three consecutive landslide victories since 2010. During his 12-year rule Orban has faced international criticism over democratic standards, media freedom and minority rights. Orban has transformed Hungary's media landscape, which has led to accusations of curbing media freedoms from the European Union and pro-democracy groups, a charge his government denies.

  • Orbán's Putin ties under scrutiny ahead of Hungary election

    Hungary's foreign minister this week accused Ukraine of coordinating with opposition parties to interfere in parliamentary elections on April 3, further straining relations between Kyiv and the most pro-Russian government in the European Union.Why it matters: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an icon for the global right who has transformed Hungary into a self-styled "illiberal democracy," faces his toughest election bid since returning to power in 2010. Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • California reparations to be limited to descendants of enslaved people, taskforce decides

    Landmark group votes to base compensation plan on lineage rather than race after day of debate Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, California, in 2020. Weber wrote the legislation creating the taskforce. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP California’s first-in-the-nation taskforce on reparations for African Americans has voted to direct state compensation to the descendants of enslaved and free Black people who were in the US in the 19th century. The group said that a compensation an

  • Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in upcoming election

    Hungary’s foreign minister on Wednesday accused Ukraine’s leadership of attempting to interfere in the upcoming Hungarian election, a charge later denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries. In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that there was “ongoing coordination between the Hungarian left and representatives of the Ukrainian government,” and that Ukraine was attempting to influence Hungary’s April 3 election in favor of a coalition of opposition parties.

  • Key Vote Stirs Debate on California's Plan to Provide Reparations

    Kenny Choi reports on the initial steps being made towards providing reparations to California residents descended from free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century (3-30-2022)

  • Police ID man shot, killed after attacking Fresno police detective

    Fresno police say 24-year-old Joseph Roy got inside the Fresno Police Department's Annex Building on Tuesday. Officials say the injured detective has been released from the hospital.

  • Jonathan Bailey reveals which line he thought Bridgerton audiences would obsess over

    Plus, his winking nod to Simon's infamous spoon lick that you might have missed

  • Update: Suspect killed at police headquarters identified. Detective released from hospital

    ​“We know this for a fact, there’s no connection between the detective who was assaulted and Mr. (Joseph) Roy,” police said in an update Wednesday.

  • Through the Years: 1947 - The factory list price for a new six-cylinder Ford DeLuxe coupe was $1,006

    A weekly column looking back through the years

  • Biden Expected to Release 1 Million Barrels of Oil From Reserves Daily to Combat High Gas Prices

    Soaring gas prices are a major problem in the United States, and the Biden administration is weighing a major solution: releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for the next six...

  • Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden's laptop

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent a hard drive containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Wednesday, one day after he requested that it be entered into the Congressional Record.

  • Susanville, California, is being punished for town's business of punishment

    When your town’s business is punishment, what do you do when you’re being punished? That predicament faces a small Lassen County town in northeast California.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • U.K. Spy Chief Says Russian Military Is a Bloody Mess, Shot Down Own Plane

    Chris McGrath/GettyVladimir Putin “massively misjudged the situation” in ordering the invasion of Ukraine and surely knows just how poorly things are going for Russian forces even though his closest advisers are hiding the truth from him, according to the head of Britain’s spy services.In a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday morning, GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming said the Russian leader’s “unprovoked and premeditated attack on Ukraine” has been “shocking in e

  • Taser used on San Carlos Park teen by FHP trooper

    At issue is use of a Taser on a San Carlos Park teen in the backyard where his girlfriend lives a week ago&nbsp;by a Florida Highway Patrol Officer.

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19