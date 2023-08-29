CA Senate leader Toni Atkins to step down
CA Senate leader Toni Atkins to step down from leadership post
CA Senate leader Toni Atkins to step down from leadership post
Three major American sports leagues want to speed up Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedowns. In a letter posted and reported by TorrentFreak (via The Verge), the UFC, NBA and NFL urged the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to make the removal process for illegal livestreams nearly instantaneous. The organizations say the global sports industry is losing up to $28 billion from fans watching pirated live feeds instead of paid ones.
Volkswagen has teased a rabbit (the animal) but it could hint at a revival of the Rabbit name, which is what U.S.-market Mk1 and Mk5 VW Golfs were called.
Google took a step towards transparency in AI-generated images today. Google DeepMind announced SynthID, a watermarking / identification tool for generative art. The company says the technology embeds a digital watermark, invisible to the human eye, directly onto an image’s pixels. SynthID is rolling out first to “a limited number” of customers using Imagen, Google’s art generator available on its suite of cloud-based AI tools.
Now that the 'Tears of the Kingdom' dust has settled like a descending paraglider, Nintendo has got to ramp up its efforts for the holiday season. You know what that means. Another Nintendo Direct is scheduled for August 31st at 10AM EST, according to a social media post from the company.
Shop cardigans, booties, flannels and more, all for under $75.
Big Lots stock soared on Tuesday after posting a narrower loss than expected, though the company said its core customers remain under pressure.
Instagram is experimenting with a new feature to let creators share notable fan comments to their Stories, such as comments on their posts or Reels. In a post on the "IG updates" channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company wants to make it easier for creators to highlight interesting comments.
Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and co-founder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two co-founders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
Scherzer told reporters "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
One ballerina is showing her meticulously chaotic process for preparing her pointe shoes, and TikTokers can't seem to get enough of it. The post Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’ appeared first on In The Know.
Seeking to capitalize on ChatGPT's viral success, OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of the company's AI-powered chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise, which OpenAI first teased in a blog post earlier this year, can perform the same tasks as ChatGPT, such as writing emails, drafting essays and debugging computer code. "Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, protects your company data and is customized for your organization," OpenAI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
Reports that X's (formerly Twitter) downloads decreased after Elon Musk's rebranding of the microblogging social network only tell part of the story. Twitter's renaming also saw its weekly active users drop 4% over the following weeks after the rebrand (August 6-20), while the X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No. 36, according to a new analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This analysis follows the controversial rebranding of Twitter to X, which saw some forecasts estimating the company was destroying billions in brand equity.
Mukesh Ambani will lead Reliance Industries for five more years and groom and mentor his children to take the $200 billion Indian oil-to-telecom giant to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on the Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my longtime colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.
History shows that few jobs in banking can be more tumultuous than running the most storied firm on Wall Street.
Tesla's diner and drive-in has been approved for
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.