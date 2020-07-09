In CA: She dreamed of prepping baby formula with the ease of a coffee maker. So she did

It's Arlene with news to catch you up this Wednesday.

Could school reopenings be delayed?

Classrooms may sit empty longer, following spikes of coronavirus cases. More

Surging coronavirus cases mean classroom instruction in public schools, originally targeted to resume next month, may not happen in the nation's most populous county. That was the message from Los Angeles County, where more than 10% of people being tested for the virus end up having it, a rate not seen since late April.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said school districts will decide for themselves whether it is safe to open. But he said those decisions will be based on whether people can slow the spread of the virus by changing their behavior.

“I would like to think that we have the capacity to make better decisions in the next few weeks where we don't have to make the decision to delay the school year,” said Newsom, the father of four young children who has echoed other parents' frustration at having to manage schooling at home during the pandemic.

$4 million to treat two patients, and other money the state has spent on "surge facilities." That is, the 20% it can account for, reports the Associated Press.

Cowboys cancel CA and Chik-fil-A cancels free food, so make your own iced coffee

FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to abandon, at least for 2020, the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File) More

The Dallas Cowboys may not be returning to Oxnard this year for training, but the city's mayor is confident the boys will be back in town soon.

Chick-fil-A's annual Cow Appreciation Day has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because putting regular coffee over ice doesn't work: How to make your own cold brew (Video).

Money, transparency and a killer rabbit disease

See which California businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans. More

Explore our database to see which California businesses got more than $150,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed to help companies keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Coachella Valley businesses that combined got $385 million.

Watchdog groups are questioning why Ventura County elected officials are observing their typical summer break for public meetings, but still meeting privately. Others wonder why Gov. Gavin Newsom at the onset of the pandemic suspended some requirements of the state's open meetings laws in the first place.

A deadly virus that targets rabbits is spreading throughout SoCal and other parts of the Southwest and Mexico, officials say. It is unrelated to COVID-19.

The prestigious UC system names its first Black president

Dr. Michael Drake has been named president of the University of California, the first Black leader in the system's 152-year history. More