In CA: Undocumented immigrants join 2.7 Californians in getting unemployment aid

For undocumented workers, a lifeline

The state, together with philanthropists, plans to provide $125 million to undocumented immigrants to help them weather a near-collapse of the economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

California’s roughly 150,000 undocumented workers can expect to receive $500, or up to $1,000 per household, and can begin applying next month. “This is a state that steps up always to support those in need, regardless of status,” Newsom said during his daily midday briefing.

The group isn't eligible for relief under the federal stimulus bill, which is providing up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per couple, plus $500 for dependents under the age of 17.

California will allocate $75 million to form a new disaster relief fund and another $50 million will be raised by the Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees.

"Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen" author and Bay Area resident Jose Antonio Vargas tweeted to Newsom: "Thank you for remembering that undocumented Californians are an inextricable part of our state."

Millions of us may want to mark our calendars: Starting Monday, the state will expand the hours it's open to help process some of the 2.7 million unemployment claims Newsom said have come in the past four weeks; 1,340 staffers have come on board to help. New hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More on that stimulus money

My main question is — where's my money? Track it at IRS.gov/EIP. I tested it and it's up and running.

If I owe child support or back taxes, will I still get my refund? And other questions you've got about the stimulus checks that have started hitting people's accounts.

90% of the $349 billion designed to help struggling businesses stay alive and keep paying their workers had been allocated by Wednesday afternoon.

Not for just the living: "Dad got his stimulus check of $1,200. He died in 2018. Does he have time to spend it online?"

President Trump thought his name should be on those stimulus checks. So it is.

Coronavirus details remain largely behind closed doors

Yes, we get to hear Newsom every day for an hour or so, but when it comes to getting hard facts and figures about so many things that touch our lives as the coronavirus pandemic rages in some of our communities? The data is really incomplete.