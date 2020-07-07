In CA: You weren’t imagining it: There really WERE more fireworks this year

Less than 1% of businesses visited get cited for failing to follow the state's coronavirus operating guidelines. And a busy weekend for emergency responders as people took the Fourth of July into their own hands. Plus: Gentrification's widespread across the state, a new report finds.

It's Arlene Martínez, and let me be the first to welcome you to a new week.

But first, finding change for that dollar (or, for your business) may prove difficult because of a coronavirus-induced coin shortage. Of all the things to think about ...

483,000 ‘contacts,’ nearly 6,000 visits, 52 citations

Los Angeles Police officers on horseback patrol the strand along Venice Beach on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. In addition to local law enforcement authorities in some areas taking steps to enforce public health orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom dispatched "strike teams" to help ensure compliance at businesses across the state. More

The state's new "strike teams," announced last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a method to try to reduce rising numbers of coronavirus cases, contacted hundreds of thousands of businesses over the long weekend — most by mail.

Strike teams also visited nearly 6,000 in-person visits to bars and restaurants and provided 344 beauty and barbershops with safety checklists, officials said.

In the end, the 10 agencies issued 52 citations.

Newsom said that's because most people and businesses complied with state orders on face coverings and followed operating closure restrictions. "Even if people were out of compliance, the engagement got people back into compliance very quickly," he said on Monday.

Newsom formed the teams after some local officials openly said they would not enforce new shutdown orders or the statewide mask rule.

As of Monday, there were 23 counties on the state's watch list, up from 19 on Thursday. Counties put on the list have disturbing coronavirus trendlines when it comes to hospitalizations and caseloads, and as a result, must shut down parts of their economies.

The Capitol was closed Monday after Assemblywoman Autumn Burke and four others tested positive for the coronavirus, which likely spread during meetings to pass the state budget in late June.

A rally to recall Newsom drew around 20 people in Palm Desert on Sunday night. “It’s a pro-America rally,” said co-organizer Toni Ringlein, who said she lost multiple jobs due to the state’s pandemic shut down. “We are protesting (Newsom’s) overreach.”

Let’s talk the Fourth on the sixth

Fireworks go off in San Francisco in this file photo. More

So, did you hear any fireworks on Saturday? Just kidding. Of course you did, and you weren't imagining it was probably way more frequent than usual, leading one coastal police department to tweet: "It quite possibly could have been the busiest night ever."

How bad was it? Well, San Francisco reported 100 fires between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

And Los Angeles County saw an explosion of air pollution and emergency calls for service.

Which California businesses got PPP money?