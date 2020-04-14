In CA: In the West, we gear up to reopen and our curve is down, so why no national props?

The Golden State gets ready to open for business — on paper, at least. We'll find out more on Tuesday. And the state's quick action is being praised for its quick response to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus: Over the last month, everything about our world feels more threatened, a new poll shows.

It's Arlene Martínez with news to kick off another sheltering-in-place week.

But first, I don't just come bearing bad news. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommended listing the Joshua Tree, the Southwest's weird, twisted, Dr. Seuss-esque plant, under the state's Endangered Species Act.

Not only would the designation make it harder to build over dwindling tree habit, but an ultimately successful inclusion onto the list could make it easier to get legal protection for other species under threat by climate change.

California, Oregon, Washington ready 'shared vision' to reopen life

Residents have spent weeks under shelter-in-place orders put in place to help contain COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic on March 11. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will share plans to transition back to normalcy.

Newsom, during his daily briefing on Monday, said the strategy is part of a "shared vision" with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The three states have developed a West Coast framework for reopening, they say, without sacrificing efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

"Through quick and decisive action, each of our states has made significant progress in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19 among the broader public," the governors said in a joint statement issued Monday, emphasizing that, while each state will have its own strategy, the plans will rely on a health-focused collaborative effort.

As of Monday morning, there were 22,348 cases of coronavirus in California and 687 deaths. Newsom warned residents not to let up on social distancing, which is working. "The curve is being bent because of you," he said.

Coronavirus emergency expenditures will cost California $7 billion , officials project.

Squeezing $ for housing, auto insurance savings and a job lead

Melissa Melendez is a paralegal working reduced hours, and her husband's barbershop is closed. The Ventura County family of six told their landlord they wouldn't be able to pay their April rent, a scenario playing across the country: 16.8 million are seeking unemployment help and nearly a third of renters as of last week hadn't paid their rent this month, the National Multifamily Housing Council said.