Cab driver charged with assault after Wednesday morning stabbing in Havre de Grace, police say

Jul. 14—The Havre de Grace Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital Wednesday, the department reported.

Cpl. Ken Terry said the police department was investigating an altercation between two men that left one stabbed in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway Terry said the police got a call around 6:57 a.m., for the report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they found Joseph Hinson, 41, who had been stabbed by a cab driver, Terry said. The cab driver, Daniel Perkins, 38, was still on scene and was immediately placed into custody, Terry said.

"This incident stemmed from an altercation between Hinson and Perkins," Terry wrote in an email. He did not elaborate on what set off the altercation.

Hinson was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment of stab wounds. He was in stable condition, according to the police.

After consulting with the Harford County State's Attorney's Office, charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and wearing and carrying a deadly weapon were filed against the Perkins, Terry said.

Online court records did not list the charges as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's unclear if Perkins has an attorney.