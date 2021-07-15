Cab driver charged with assault after Wednesday morning stabbing in Havre de Grace, police say

Jul. 15—The Havre de Grace Police Department arrested and charged a cab driver in connection to a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital Wednesday, the department reported.

Daniel Allen Perkins, 38, of Edgewood, is charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault, and wearing and carrying a deadly weapon with intent to injure, according to electronic court records.

Perkins is being held on $25,000 at the Harford County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing Thursday afternoon. Court records did not list an attorney for Perkins.

Havre de Grace Police were called to the Super 8 Hotel at 929 Pulaski Highway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they found Joseph Hinson, 41, who told police he had been stabbed four times, according to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court. Hinson was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment of his stab wounds. He was in stable condition, according to the police.

Perkins, a cab driver who had driven another woman to the hotel to meet Hinson, was still on scene and was immediately placed into custody, Cpl. Ken Terry, a spokesperson for the police department, said.

"This incident stemmed from an altercation between Hinson and Perkins," Terry wrote in an email.

Perkins told investigators that he had picked up the woman earlier, according to charging documents. The woman had called Hinson to state she was on her way to the Super 8 in Havre de Grace and Hinson told her to call when she was closer, and she called Hinson several times from Perkins' cell phone en route to the hotel, according to the documents.

When the woman arrived, she called Hinson who told her to go around to the back of the hotel and Hinson would help unload her belongings from the taxi. When Hinson came down, he and the woman started arguing, and Perkins stepped out of the van, he told police, the documents state.

Story continues

Perkins and Hinson then began arguing and "Hinson got into a fighting stance and head butted Perkins," according to the charging documents.

Perkins then took a knife out of his pocket and when Hinson advanced on him again, he stabbed Hinson several times in the abdomen, according to the documents.

Hinson told police when they arrived that he had met Perkins the day before and Perkins was telling him to "give him the money," which police note in the documents they believed to be cab fare.

The woman told Hinson to stop lying and he told her to shut up, but it was unclear what they were arguing about, police wrote in charging documents.

Police said they consulted with the Harford County State's Attorney's Office before filing assault and other charges against Perkins.