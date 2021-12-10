Cab driver killed following an armed robbery in Cocoa Thursday night, no suspect identified

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A cab driver was shot to death Thursday night during an armed robbery in Cocoa, police said.

It was the second armed robbery of a driver in two days in the same area.

On Thursday, the cab driver, who police did not identify, was called to an unspecified area on Kensington Drive in Cocoa just before 11 p.m., Cocoa police said. The driver was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Police did not say what the suspect stole.

Another armed robbery and carjacking happened in the same area on Tuesday, police said. A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect left in the delivery driver's vehicle, though the driver was not injured in that case. Police did not identify the driver.

Police have not identified a suspect and are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. They have not yet determined if the two incidents are related.

They urged delivery drivers, transportation services and similar services to "maintain a heightened awareness" and asked that they report any suspicious activity to police.

Information related to either incident can be reported to the anonymous CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS, or to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today