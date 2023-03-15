BREMERTON – Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a cab driver who was refueling a vehicle at the Speedway Express location at the Wheaton Way-Sheridan Road intersection early Wednesday morning.

Bremerton police Cpl. Mike Nelson said the woman was at the gas station pumps at about 1:15 a.m. when two men – described as being in their 20s – who were wearing facemasks approached her. One of the men pulled a handgun, struck her and said, "Give me everything," Nelson said. That man grabbed her purse, and the other man tried to pull her from the vehicle.

The two men ran from the scene, and the cab driver chased after them, Nelson said. The driver reported that they began shooting at her, and she turned back. The men drove away in a black sedan with an unknown make or model, Nelson said. Shell casings were later found in the area.

As a precaution, the woman was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale because of an injury to her head, Nelson said.

Anyone with information about the incident may reach investigators by calling 911.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Cab driver reports shots fired during robbery at Bremerton gas station