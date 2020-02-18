A cab driver saved a 92-year-old woman from a $25,000 scam

Facebook/Roseville Police Department

Rajbir Singh, the owner and driver of Roseville Cab in Roseville, California, saved a 92-year-old woman from being scammed out of $25,000 by a man posing as an IRS employee.

Singh had been called to pick the woman up from her house and take her to a nearby bank, but when she told him why she was withdrawing the money, he grew suspicious.

He then called the number she said was the IRS, and took the woman to the police station so they could confirm it was a scam.

Officers from the Roseville Police Department applauded Singh's efforts to help the woman avoid the scam.

Singh drove the woman to a nearby police station instead of to the bank, in hopes of confirming the IRS call was a scam.

"We love this story because several times throughout, Raj could have just taken his customer to her stop and not worried about her wellbeing," Roseville police said in the Facebook post about the incident. "He took time from his day and had the great forethought to bring the almost-victim to the police station for an official response. His quick thinking saved a senior citizen $25,000 and for that, we greatly appreciate his efforts."

A week after preventing the scam, Singh received a $50 gift card from the police department as a thank you.

"I am an honest guy, and these are old people. They need help," Singh told CNN. "It just made sense."

