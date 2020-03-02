Cab drivers infected with coronavirus from tourists

A taxi driver in Thailand likely caught the coronavirus from Chinese tourists who were passengers in his cab. The tourists were coughing but among its citizens, including a suspension of all tour groups and on the sale of tour group packages for overseas travel, The New York Times reports. That suspension could taken a toll on tourism and consumer spending across the globe.

The spread of coronavirus has also affected tourism to Italy, where cases of the virus soared by 50 percent over the weekend.

The virus continues spreading fast in South Korea, Iran and Italy, prompting the U.S. to increase travel warnings and restrictions.

Cases of the disease, officially known as COVID-19, have now been confirmed in at least 12 states in the U.S., with almost 90 cases in all. There have been two U.S. fatalities, both in Washington state.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people globally and infected about 89,000, with the vast majority of cases and deaths in China.

