Cabarrus Co. Schools families show large support for one of three realignment options ahead of vote

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Schools leaders have continued to discuss and break down multiple map realignment options that will impact thousands of students in the 2024–2025 school year.

Queen City News first told you about the district’s plan to redraw maps back in November.

The county has been growing at a rate of roughly 2%, and the school district has had a difficult time accommodating the influx of students.

Enrollment has increased by roughly 5,000 students over the past few years, and is projected to eclipse 40,000 students in fewer than ten years.

At Monday’s scheduled school board meeting, district leaders were updated on the response that has been given by parents and students.

Parents have continued to remain hesitant and fearful of additional changes to map and feeder patterns in the next few years, regardless of what’s decided this year.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki doubled down on the proposals Monday and said, “Confident in the realignment that when we put this framework together, we can tell you, you can go to these schools, still, in ten years.”

Parents have had a chance to look at three district map options, with much of the impact has fallen on families who live in the Northwest, Central, and Southwest areas of the county, which is where much of the growth has been seen.

Option B received the least amount of support, with just 24%.

Option A received the second amount of support, with 49%.

However, option C received the highest number of support, with 59%. This option would also impact the fewer students.

Dr. Johnathan Bowers, with the district, explained that “It impacts about 4,000 students around the district. And most of those would be at the elementary levels”

The district has not received a fully recommended path forward.

That is expected to come in at Tuesday’s meeting. A vote will happen sometime in February.

