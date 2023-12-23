Cabarrus County to add new roundabout in 2024

The North Carolina Department of Transportation gave $1.1 million to J.T. Russell & Sons, Inc. of Albemarle to convert an intersection in Cabarrus County into a roundabout.

Construction will take place on Old Concord Road and Irish Potato Road.

Crews can begin clearing trees in the area in January. Construction will not start until late May at the earliest and the contract only allows eight weeks for the roundabout to be built.

The Old Concord and Irish Potato intersection cannot be blocked off until June 3 and must reopen by August 9.

Additional lane closures must happen during non-peak travel times and no closures may occur during major holidays.

