Cabarrus County board of commissioners chair accused of fraud, SBI says

State investigators said they’re looking into fraud allegations against the chair of Cabarrus County’s board of commissioners.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said back in January, the Cabarrus County district attorney requested an investigation into Steve Morris.

The agency said they were investigating potential collusion and fraud allegations involving the chairman, but didn’t give any more details.

Now, Morris is pushing back against the claims. He told our partners at the Charlotte Observer he believes the SBI investigation will vindicate him, and called it a “politically motivated” “malicious vendetta.”

The SBI has not released details about claims against Morris, and he said the agency has not contacted him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

