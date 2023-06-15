Cabarrus County to make decision in Barber-Scotia property tax dispute

Cabarrus County is set to make a decision on the property tax issues that surround the embattled Barber-Scotia College.

The school has appealed a decision by the Cabarrus County tax assessor to deny its tax exempt status. County leaders notified Barber-Scotia last December that most of its properties were not being used for educational purposes.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe obtained the school’s appeal applications. School officials say the COVID-19 pandemic had “a major impact to the campus that caused the college to have online classes with the goal of returning students to the campus fall of 2022.″ They also say “the impact of COVID has also created delays in finding labor, material, and supplies.”

Channel 9 obtained copies of each application filed by interim president Dr. Tracey Flemmings. They claim that dilapidated buildings, paved lots and greenspaces were still being used for events like alumni and student recruiting, a 155th event and homecoming tailgating activities, and even solar energy panel demonstrations.

If the school can’t prove the pieces of land it was denied tax exemption for were being used for educational purposes, Barber-Scotia could be on the hook for a tax bill not seen in the school’s 156-year history.

If Barber-Scotia loses any or all of its appeal before that board, they can then appeal to the state’s property tax commission.

The hearing Thursday will be before the five-member Cabarrus County Board of Equalization and Review.

