Cabarrus County deputies investigating cellphone theft

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection with the theft of a smartphone from a business.

On Oct. 23, police said the suspects entered the AT&T store in Harrisburg and stole the phone.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

