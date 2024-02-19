Cabarrus County to give update on property tax revaluations

Cabarrus County leaders will give an update Monday on the revaluation process.

Channel 9 reported last week that many people saw a significant jump in their property’s assessed value when they received their notices.

Increase in property values shocks some homeowners

It’s all about how much the county considers homes to be worth.

>>Learn what county commissioners said at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Last year, it was Mecklenburg County residents experiencing sticker shock.

Cabarrus County residents are alarmed by the assessments they are getting in the mailbox.

The Cabarrus County tax assessor will make a presentation to the commissioners Monday night after thousands of residents expressed dismay over the county’s assessment of their homes.

The tax assessor says the increases in assessed value appear so massive because they reflect the real estate market over the past four years.

Those notices are not bills.

Cabarrus County commissioners and other municipalities must set their tax rates, ultimately determining how much residents must pay.

Some homeowners might see their tax bill drop while others go up.

This is just the beginning of the process and you can appeal if you think it is wrong.

State law requires tax assessments to be conducted every eight years but Cabarrus County like Mecklenburg County, does them every four years instead.

Click here to go to Cabarrus County’s website on tax revaluation.

VIDEO: Increase in property values shocks some homeowners