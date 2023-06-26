Cabazon man kills his sister and himself, detectives say. No motive is known

A 40-year-old Cabazon man shot and killed his sister and then himself, Riverside County sheriff's investigators said. No motive was reported.

About 4:40 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a shooting in the 1500 block of Elm Street, according to a sheriff's press release. Deputies arrived at the scene, which is in open desert just north of Cabazon's main residential area, and found a woman dead inside a vehicle. The coroner has identified her as 36-year-old Rose V. Fidler, of Cabazon.

While investigators were still there, a second shooting was reported about half a mile away in the 5200 block of Riza Avenue. There they found the body of Fidler's brother, 40-year-old Cabazon resident Leonard Gamez.

Homicide detectives said witnesses and other evidence showed Gamez had killed his sister and himself and that they were not looking for any suspects in the shooting.

