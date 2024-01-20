Cabell to introduce resolution addressing 'ghost flights'

Jan. 19—WILKES-BARRE — Seeking to more closely monitor so-called "ghost flights" into Pennsylvania, Rep. Mike Cabell on Friday said he plans to introduce a House resolution urging the federal government to review and strengthen immigration policy relating to these flights.

"I believe it is prudent that federal officials collaborate with state and local authorities, as well as non-governmental organizations, to ensure immigration policy is implemented in a safe, humane manner," said Cabell, R-Butler Township. "If ghost flights continue, this policy not only risks the safety of our communities, but also the safety of the immigrants involved."

Cabell said ghost flights are untracked, unmonitored flights carrying undocumented immigrants into the United States. He said these flights circumvent and abuse immigration law, undermining the hard work and dedication of immigrants who enter the country legally.

Additionally, Cabell said these flights pose significant immigration enforcement challenges for federal and local agencies and present potential risks to public safety and national security.

Cabell cited a flight with 200 migrants on board that was diverted to Philadelphia International at the end of December due to the weather as a recent example of the problem his resolution would address. The migrants were then bused to their original destination — New York City.

"The practice of ghost flights is simply unsustainable, and we need to urge our federal partners to reconsider this policy that, if unchecked, will create new humanitarian crises in our Commonwealth," Cabell added.

Cabell is currently seeking co-sponsors for his resolution.

