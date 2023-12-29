Cabin Coffee in Chatfield to close

Dec. 28—CHATFIELD, Minn. — Cabin Coffee Co. in Chatfield announced on social media that it will be closing permanently before the new year.

After eight years of business, Cabin Coffee Co. announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing on Dec. 31, 2023.

There was no reason specified for the closure, but the Facebook post highlighted their appreciation and gratitude for the community that supported them.

Cabin Coffee has six other locations in Minnesota, three of which are in southeastern Minnesota. The Stewartville, Plainview and St. Charles locations will remain open and accept gift cards from the Chatfield location after the closure.