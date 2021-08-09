Cabin fever in "Fortress Australia" due to slow vaccination rate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the possible exception of North Korea, no country has gone to greater extremes to cut itself off from the world during the pandemic than Australia.

Why it matters: Australia's approach of shutting down at the first hint of an outbreak and keeping the borders hermetically sealed — including to its own citizens — have proved both effective and popular, until now. With vaccinations lagging, some Australians are wondering how long they can go on like this.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Most citizens are banned from leaving the country except in exceptional circumstances, and as of Wednesday, that will include even expatriates attempting to return home from Australia.

  • There's also a backlog of 35,000 Australians hoping to return to the country — which requires two weeks in a quarantine hotel — because only around 3,000 people are allowed to enter each week, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

  • Australia went so far as to bar its citizens in India from returning in the spring, stranding them in the midst of a brutal COVID-19 wave and threatening to fine or jail anyone who defied the ban.

  • The "Fortress Australia" approach has left families divided, but it also won the approval of most Australians.

As the pandemic raged elsewhere, Australia capitalized on its geography to keep all but a few cases out and employed swift lockdowns whenever they were detected.

  • The "new normal" arrived early. Pubs and stadiums filled, with case counts near zero.

  • Several European countries have endured higher single-day death tolls than the 940 Australia has recorded over the entirety of the pandemic.

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating doubled from 33% to 67% in the early months of the pandemic, per Morning Consult's tracker, but recently slid under 50%.

Vaccines have been his undoing.

  • 36% of Australians have had a single dose and 18% are fully vaccinated, putting Australia 35th of 38 in the OECD club of rich countries, per The Guardian.

  • Morrison's government intended to use a mix of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but didn't secure enough of the former and suspended the latter for under-60s due to blood clot concerns, before resuming its use.

  • The government has been scrambling to catch up. Morrison announced today that Moderna had been approved and doses would arrive in late September.

Meanwhile, Australia's two largest cities are under strict lockdowns as the Delta variant spreads.

  • There have been large protests against restrictions in greater Sydney, where residents can only leave home for a handful of reasons, like exercise or medical care.

  • The hair-trigger lockdowns have meant that a coastal region and rural town, both yet to record a COVID-19 case, locked down today because they'd been visited by an infected person.

  • "I know they're sick of it. I know they're angry, and I know they want it to stop and for life to get back to where they knew it," Morrison told reporters today of the local and regional lockdowns. "But there can be no shortcuts."

What's next: Morrison has said that the reopening can begin and travel bans can be eased once vaccination rates among the eligible population hit 70% and 80%, respectively.

  • The government is aiming to offer a first dose to any adult who wants one by the end of this year.

The bottom line: Australians were shielded as cases spread widely in other large, rich countries. But as vaccines began to proliferate, Australia was left watching from afar.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK vows maximum attendance at COP-26 summit as COVID lingers

    The British official organizing November’s climate summit in Scotland pledged Monday that the event would be held in person and that the government would work to ensure maximum participation by leaders from around the world despite lingering travel restrictions due to COVID-19. With more than 20,000 people from almost 200 countries set to attend COP-26, Alok Sharma said the government was working with the United Nations and other partners to ensure everyone who needs vaccinations can get them and that there will be measures in place to guarantee the conference is safe for delegates and the people of Glasgow, the host city. Behind the scenes, officials are working on plans that may relax vaccination rules and travel restrictions for thousands of attendees.

  • Virginia Giuffre files lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew raped her

    Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers, filed a lawsuit in New York against Prince Andrew on Monday alleging that the British royal sexually abused and raped her when she was 17 years old.Driving the news: Giuffre alleges in the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, that the sexual abuse happened on three occasions after she was "lent out for sexual purpose" to the prince. He has denied any wrongdoing. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insi

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • What to Do If You've Been Diagnosed with Prediabetes, According to a Dietitian

    If you're wondering where to start in your prediabetes journey, pull up a chair—this dietitian has some recommendations that you can start implementing today.

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • Florida doctors are exhausted and angry as the state's COVID-19 surge unleashes pandemonium inside hospitals: 'Humanly, you just break at some point'

    Every day, an army of medical professionals in Florida goes to battle with the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, the fight is taking its toll.

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • Is It Really Okay to Take Benadryl for Sleep?

    While the antihistamine is designed for easing allergy symptoms, it has a rep for helping people fall asleep. The only question is... should it really be used for catching zzz's?

  • Hawley's Aide Lashed For Her 'Concern' About Too Many Masks

    People are masking to "avoid the Hawley variant spread by ignorant staffers," said a Twitter critic slamming Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone.

  • Should You Wash Raw Chicken? Here's What Experts Say

    One of the most hotly debated questions in the culinary world is whether or not you should wash raw chicken before cooking it. Most recently, this exact subject came up during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special when Cameron and Lauren had a playful spat about the topic.

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Health experts share what they're doing to stay safe amid Delta's threat: They're still traveling but avoiding indoor dining

    Most experts never stopped wearing masks indoors. Some are avoiding indoor places without good ventilation, but they're not canceling travel plans.

  • Fully vaccinated people have a 50-60% lower risk of a Delta infection, study finds

    The study is based on a random sample that included people with asymptomatic infections. Vaccines protect well against severe disease.

  • Cystic fibrosis cure on horizon after scientists fix genetic mutation

    A cure for cystic fibrosis is on the horizon after scientists corrected the genetic mutation that causes the condition in human cells.

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • Show goes on: Garth Brooks’ holds concert at sold-out Arrowhead Stadium amid COVID surge

    Garth Brooks held a sold-out concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Covid Cases Are Still Rising, but the Vaccine News Is Promising

    The study, a trial of 480,000 healthcare workers, found that the vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant was 71%, according to the news reports. The news could serve to defuse concern caused by another study of the (JNJ) vaccine by researchers at New York University, which examined the blood of patients who had received the vaccine, and found that the neutralizing antibody levels elicited by the Delta variant were very low. In other promising vaccine news, a major Israeli healthcare organization reported results from a survey of patients that found that a third booster dose of (PFE) (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine had resulted in similar or less serious side effects than the second dose, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; single-day high reaches 28,317

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported Monday. Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday. As cases rise, so does ...

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod