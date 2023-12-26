Cabinet appoints acting head of State Reserve agency

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yanina Kryvda acting head of the State Reserve

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Yanina Kryvda as the acting head of the State Reserve, according to a decree issued on Dec. 22.

This appointment is temporary “until the head of the agency is appointed in accordance with the established procedure,” the decree reads.

The previous acting head, Dmytro Babak, was dismissed from his post.

In 2020, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the then Economic Development and Trade Minister Ihor Petrashko to appoint the State Reserve head of the through a contract for civil service, without competition.

The State Reserve is currently working on the development of a new format for procurement and stock refreshment in anticipation of the implementation of the Law on State Reserves.

From July 2023, stock refreshment will be conducted through open electronic tenders on the Prozoro.Sale platform, replacing the previous analog sales format, which was held via a physical auction.

Similarly, procurements in the State Reserve are now conducted through the SE "Professional Procurements". Since November, the State Reserve has been conducting a large-scale sale of obsolete items purchased more than 15 years ago.

