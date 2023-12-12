Cabinet appoints new governors of Donetsk and Rivne oblasts

The Ukrainian government has approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointing new heads of regional administrations in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Rivne oblasts, the Cabinet’s press service reported via Telegram on Dec. 12.

Vadym Filashkin was appointed as the new Head of Donetsk Oblast Administration, having previously served as deputy regional governor and police chief. His predecessor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is now the head of Ukraine’s Anti-Monopoly Committee, where he replaced Olha Pishchanska on Sept. 6.

Oleksandr Koval was appointed as the new Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration. He served as the Rivne district state administration’s head since March 2021. His predecessor, Vitaliy Koval, was appointed Head of the State Property Fund on Nov. 21, replacing Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s current Defense Minister.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine