Cabinet Minister Smith Says UK Focused on Growth Package
(Bloomberg) -- Cabinet Minister Chloe Smith declined to comment on sterling’s fall against the US dollar, instead insisting the UK government is focused on growing the economy.
“Of course lots of factors go into particular market movements,” Work and Pensions Secretary Smith told Sky News Monday. “I am extremely focused on how to go for growth.”
Pound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’
