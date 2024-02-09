Cabinet of Ministers creates committee that should bring defence industry to new level

Ukraine has set up an industrial and defence committee to include arms manufacturers. It is planned to bring the military-industrial complex to a new level.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

Quote: "It is important to establish systematic work to strengthen our defence industry. Today we are establishing the Industrial and Defence Committee of Ukraine in this direction," Denys Shmyhal said.

Details: The prime minister of Ukraine will head the committee.

"The team will also include the minister of strategic industries, the minister of defence, the deputy prime minister of economy, the deputy prime minister for innovation, the minister of finance, the interior minister and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine," Shmyhal continued.

In addition, according to the prime minister, the committee will involve arms manufacturers, independent experts and specialists.

"Our task is to bring the Ukrainian defence industry to a new level, form a unique system of support for manufacturers, give more incentives, and increase the level of interaction with international companies in this industry," Denys Shmyhal concluded.

