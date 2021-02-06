Cabinet ministers demand rethink on plans to make company directors liable

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Business Secretary, has proposed a package of measures to shake off business governance - GETTY IMAGES
Senior Conservatives have called for the Government to rethink plans for far-reaching reforms making company directors personally liable for business failures.

Critics say the plans will saddle directors with a heavy burden of new responsibilities, inhibiting them from taking the risks needed to start vital new businesses.

As part of the package being proposed by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will be replaced by the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, with new powers to clamp down on auditors and directors.

Directors will be held personally responsible for the accuracy of their company’s financial statements — with fines and bans if they are found to have breached their duties to uphold corporate reporting and audit standards.

It comes after a series of accounting scandals which have seen the rapid collapse of a number of firms found to have been in financial difficulties.

But Cabinet ministers have called for Mr Kwarteng to rethink the plans, with one saying that there needs to be a "balance" between over-penalising directors and damaging risk-taking.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Cabinet minister, said: "At a time when we need all of our entrepreneurial heft in the UK to get us out of this coronavirus slump it would be a mistake to add extra regulation to what is already there.

"The truth is that, properly administered, we should already have the regulations necessary and I urge caution.

"The numbers of times that Government departments have got their accounts and their forecasts wrong makes you wonder if this increased liability will attach itself to them?”

Iain Duncan Smith said the plans would stifle entrepreneurship - PA
One Cabinet minister told The Telegraph: "Company director disqualification powers are very important. When people commit criminal offences or end up ripping off shareholders or customers, then they shouldn't be allowed to serve as directors but you have got to strike a balance. The policy has not yet been agreed. The Government has not yet settled its view.”

A 2018 report by Sir John Kingman, a former Treasury official, branded the FRC a "ramshackle house" for presiding over low quality audits and a series of accounting scandals. A delayed consultation on the Government's recommendations for reforming the sector is set to run for an extended period of between four and six months, according to industry sources.

But industry observers say the proposed rules could mean a higher cost of compliance, raising questions about the extra burden on British companies as they emerge from the pandemic.

“These are big costs for British businesses. The government needs to make sure that there are not so many constraints that it will be too expensive to do business here,” one senior audit executive told the Financial Times.

Former Business secretary Greg Clark added: "High standards of corporate governance are a UK asset. In an exceptionally volatile world there is a big opportunity for Britain to be a haven of confidence for investors, with high standards dependably enforced.

"The Government should delay no longer in bringing our standards up to date so that we are world-leading not lagging. The Carillion and BHS collapses undermined the reputation of UK audit and cost investors and suppliers dear. That reputation needs to be rebuilt. They should get on with legislating to establish the successor to the Financial Reporting Council, and to reflect the fact that the conduct of companies that are not listed on the stock exchange can have big impacts on Britain’s reputation as a dependable place to do business.”

Ministers say the reforms are necessary to ensure high corporate standards. A government spokesman said: "Audit reform is a priority and we will publish comprehensive proposals shortly. Strengthening our corporate governance and audit regime will help to ensure that the UK remains a world leader in corporate transparency and advance its status as a place of the highest standards in audit.”

