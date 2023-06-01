Cabinet Office to take Covid Inquiry to court over ‘irrelevant’ WhatsApp messages

Boris Johnson - Jeremy Selwyn

Ministers will take the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to court over its demand for unredacted WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson and other senior figures during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office announced that it was launching legal action on Thursday shortly after the 4pm deadline for the Government to release the evidence.

Baroness Hallett, the inquiry’s chair, has ordered Downing Street to hand over material including Mr Johnson’s phone messages, diaries and notebooks.

Ministers have refused to comply with the request on the grounds that some of the evidence she is asking for is “unambiguously irrelevant” to her investigation.

Their stance means the two sides in the dispute will now fight their corner in court, with the Cabinet Office confirming it has “sought leave to bring a judicial review”.

In a letter to Baroness Hallett, it said: “We do so with regret and with an assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the inquiry before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is determined by the courts.

“Specifically, whether the Inquiry has the power to compel production of documents and messages which are unambiguously irrelevant to the inquiry’s work, including personal communications and matters unconnected to the Government’s handling of Covid.”

In legal papers published alongside the letter, the department also argued that her demand would leave the Inquiry “utterly swamped with material of no value to its work”.

“The concept of relevance simply cannot cover all government business and all the policy areas that were live over the two-year period. That would be absurd,” it said.

In a statement responding to the announcement, the Covid-19 Inquiry said that it would provide “more information” at a preliminary hearing it is holding next Tuesday.

‘Genuine privacy issues’

The Government’s stance was backed up by Lord Robin Butler, a former Cabinet Secretary.

“There are genuine privacy issues ... there is the protection of safe space to discuss policy,” he told the BBC.

But another former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake, suggested the decision had been taken to “save embarrassment of ministers”.

Opposition parties accused the Government of orchestrating a “cover-up” by refusing to release the full unredacted messages.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, said: “While the rest of the country is focused on the cost-of-living crisis, Rishi Sunak is hopelessly distracted with legal ploys to obstruct the Covid Inquiry in a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.

“After 13 years of Tory scandal, these latest smoke and mirror tactics serve only to undermine the Covid Inquiry. The public deserve answers, not another cover-up.

“Instead of digging himself further into a hole by pursuing doomed legal battles to conceal the truth, Rishi Sunak must comply with the Covid Inquiry’s requests for evidence in full. There can be no more excuses.”

