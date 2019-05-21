May Set to Offer MPs a Vote on 2nd Referendum: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will make a speech at 4 p.m. laying out a new proposal for getting her Brexit deal over the line. The premier is considering tighter customs ties with the European Union to try to win over Labour lawmakers, but the strategy risks angering Brexiteers in her government.

Key Developments:

May to offer votes on second referendum, customs optionsMay’s speech due at 4 p.m. Pound gainsBrexit hardliner Rees-Mogg says he won’t back May’s dealSporting Index forecasts Farage’s Brexit Party will trounce May

May Set to Offer MPs a Vote on Second Referendum (4 p.m.)

May is set to offer MPs a vote on whether to put her deal to a second referendum or not, according to three people familiar with the situation.

The vote would only happen if her Brexit bill passes the first stage of voting in parliament.

She will also allow MPs to vote on different options for post-Brexit customs arrangements, according to people familiar with the matter.

Parliament rejected a second referendum when it last had the chance to vote on the possibility.

Cabinet Discussed Free Vote on Referendum (3:30 p.m.)

Cabinet discussed the idea of allowing members of Parliament a free vote on the option of holding a second Brexit referendum, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Pro-Brexit ministers pushed back against the idea.

A free vote would let MPs decide as they like on whether to hold another public vote on leaving the EU, rather than being instructed by party whips.

What Could Be on Offer? (2:35 p.m.)

Theresa May is promising tweaks to her deal, but since the EU has repeatedly said it won’t reopen the withdrawal agreement, what could be on offer?

While the agreement can’t be touched, Brussels is open to redrafting the political declaration on future ties -- which sits alongside it and isn’t binding anyway -- to reflect a closer customs bond with the bloc. The final trade deal won’t be hashed out until after the U.K. has left.

May has also indicated she could make commitments on workers’ rights and environmental protections. Those issues were discussed in cross-party talks and some common ground was found. That’s a matter for domestic legislation so the EU wouldn’t care.

If May were to make any kind of offer on a second referendum, the EU would be fine with that too.

What won’t be on offer are changes to the Irish backstop, as that’s in the divorce deal that the EU says can’t be changed.

Customs Arrangements to Be Key Focus ( 2 p.m.)

Theresa May’s "new deal" on Brexit will include plans for customs arrangements between the U.K. and the EU, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government has been drafting new clauses for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to ensure there is no need for checks on goods at the border with the EU, the people said.

A full customs union was a key demand from Labour in cross-party talks -- but pro-Brexit Tories hate the idea because it would stop Britain being free to strike trade agreements with other countries around the world.

What to Look for in May’s Speech (1:25 p.m.)

The Cabinet knows that the deal has to have “significant new aspects” to pass, and is determined to get it through Parliament, according to a government spokesman.

But what would it need to include to get over the line?

Labour wants a customs union, something May has ruled out because it would make it impossible to deliver the Brexiteers’ dream of an independent trade policy. But in recent weeks she has been hinting that she could make concessions on this point.

The trouble is that probably won’t be enough. Rob Hutton has crunched the numbers on this and she would probably have to offer some kind of second referendum to win enough Labour lawmakers over.

The more she offers to get Labour on board, the more support from her own side she loses. And with the leadership campaign already under way unofficially, many pro-Brexit Tories have no good reason to back her.

How Could May Get a Brexit Deal Past Parliament? You Do the Math

McDonnell: Labour Unlikely to Back Deal (1:20 p.m.)

John McDonnell, Labour’s economy spokesman, said it’s unlikely the party will back Theresa May’s Brexit plan, no matter “how effusive” her “bold” new offer is today. He said Labour wants a permanent customs union and would not support the government if it only offers one until the next general election -- currently scheduled for 2022.