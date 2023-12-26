Cabinet submits new bill on conscription and military service to parliament

The Cabinet of Ministers has officially presented a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s Parliament, addressing critical aspects of conscription, military accounting, and military service in Ukraine on Dec. 25, according to the bill’s profile on the parliamentary website.

The proposed legislation will now be considered by the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence before being submitted to a wider vote.

While the detailed text of the bill is not yet available on Rada's website, the urgency of the matter was underscored by David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling Servant of the People party. He said there was a need to swiftly submit a comprehensive bill to regulate mobilization issues, citing the current lack of such legislation as a source of "uncertainty and numerous fakes."

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shed light on the forthcoming changes in an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 24. According to Umerov, the new bill aims to overhaul the conscription process for military service, and offers provisions for a partial exemption or rest for active military personnel. He stated the Ministry of Defense has meticulously devised all requisite solutions to address these issues.

