The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, aimed at amending the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code to enhance penalties for military misconduct on Dec. 25., according to a record of the bill on the parliamentary website.

An explanatory note accompanying the bill states that its development was prompted by the need to improve the organizational and legal framework for the mobilization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and to increase accountability for violations in the areas of military registration, defense legislation, military duty, military service, mobilization preparation, and mobilization.

The proposed measures include:

Increasing fines for violations of military registration rules and legislation related to defense, military duty, military service, mobilization preparation, and mobilization.

Establishing a mechanism of administrative offenses committed during wartime, if the individual fails to appear in recruitment center provided despite being duly informed about the date, time, and place of the summons.

Implementing the possibility of detaining individuals from three hours to three days for violation of defense legislation, military duty, military service regulations, military registration rules.

Expanding criminal responsibility to evading conscription during mobilization or military service, including “refusal to undergo a medical examination”.

