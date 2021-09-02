Cabital Crypto Savings Platform Secures $4M in Latest Seed Round

BeInCrypto –

Singapore-based digital assets institution Cabital announced that it raised $4 million during its latest seed funding round.

The seed round was led by SIG GLOBAL, Dragonfly, and GSR, and increased the firm’s valuation to $40 million. In addition to further developing its proprietary digital wealth management software, Cabital said that the funding would support the growth of European ambitions and help onboard senior talent.

SIG Partner Lu Guo acknowledged Cabital’s potential in his company’s decision to lead the investment round. “As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, Cabital is proposing new investment opportunities for crypto-wealth management products, which will meet regulatory compliance standards as well as maintain strong leadership in this growing market that’s increasingly globalized,” Lu said.

